Storage facility catches on fire in University Place

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — 70th Avenue and 24th Street are closed in University Place because of a fire at a storage facility.

Crews with West Pierce Fire and Rescue have extinguished the flames but say the building is a total loss.

No injuries have been reported.

The building has six units and is mainly full of cars.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No word on when the roads will reopen.

Crews are at scene of a fire at a storage facility located at the 2400 block of 70th Ave W in University Place. Both 70th Ave and 24th St are closed to traffic near the fire. Please avoid the area and allow firefighters room to work. pic.twitter.com/SDKbBHhH3H — West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) January 2, 2026

