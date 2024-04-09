Stolen U-Haul used in brazen Shoreline gas station burglary

SHORELINE, Wash. — A break-in at a Shoreline gas station early Friday morning was captured by multiple security cameras.

The burglary was almost too brazen to believe.

But from the security footage KIRO 7 News has obtained, according to timestamps, the crime lasted about ten minutes before police arrived.

We spoke to the business owner whose auto shop business is connected to the convenience store that was robbed.

He told KIRO 7 that he’s angry with the local police’s lack of follow-through.

“The police didn’t do anything. If you give him [the suspect] more time, five minutes, maybe he will cook you some breakfast.”

The business owner, who asked not to be identified, also told KIRO 7 this isn’t the first-, second-, or even third time something like this has happened in his nine years of working there.

“I have business in 25 countries everywhere, and never have I seen this here. Trust me, never,” said the angry business owner.

When we reached out to the Shoreline Police Department, they informed us that they were unable to provide an interview at this time.

However, they did confirm that the case is still under active investigation and that the U-Haul used in the crime was an unreported stolen vehicle.

Current state and county laws prohibit police officers from chasing suspects unless it’s tied to a suspected DUI, prison escape, or violent crime.

In March, lawmakers voted to change the law effective this summer.

