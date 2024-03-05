Washington lawmakers pass initiative to roll back limits on police pursuits

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state lawmakers passed an initiative on Monday to fully roll back restrictions on police pursuits.

The legislature had previously approved restrictions in 2021, limiting pursuits to suspects in violent crimes, sex offenses, vehicular assaults, escapes from detention facilities, and driving under the influence. At the time, supporters pointed to concerns over pursuits putting innocent bystanders at risk.

In the years since, police have spoken out frequently against the limits, claiming that they empowered criminals to evade law enforcement.

Then at the start of 2024, Republican-backed Initiative 2113 gathered enough signatures to go in front of the legislature. Legislators also had the option to send the initiative to voters before ultimately deciding to pass it into law outright.

In practice, I-2113 allows pursuits as long as an officer has “reasonable suspicion” that someone has violated the law and “poses a threat to the safety of others.”

The initiative will go into effect 90 days after the end of the legislative session, for what Republicans in the state House are calling “a big win for community safety across our state.”

