Stolen truck hampers Vision House’s ability to support homeless families

Vision House, a local nonprofit that supports families experiencing homelessness, is facing challenges after its work truck was stolen earlier this week.

The White Ford F250, marked with the Vision House logo, was a crucial vehicle for the organization’s daily maintenance operations.

“This loss of this truck will prevent critical funds from being used to support families in need,” said Derek Sciba, Executive Director of Vision House.

The organization is now forced to allocate resources to replace the truck, when demand for its services has surged.

In October alone, Vision House provided assistance to 114 families through its diversion centers—60% more than the same time last year.

The nonprofit says the theft diverts much-needed funds that could otherwise go directly to helping families in crisis.

Vision House is asking the community for support to cover the immediate needs created by the loss.

Donations can be made online at visionhouse.org or by calling 425-228-6356. The nonprofit is also urging anyone with information about the theft to contact the Renton Police Department.

