Trump administration considering elimination of 988 Suicide Prevention hotline services

White House officials say as part of budget cuts, President Donald Trump is considering eliminating the 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline’s specialized services for LGBTQ youth.

Since the line’s start in 2022, data shows millions of people have called and texted for help.

Mental Health advocate and Director of Ellie Mental Health Janelle Jenson tells us without this resource, lives are at risk.

A survey by The Trevor Project shows almost 40 percent of LGBTQ youth considered suicide in the last year.

Mental health experts say the national 988 hotline is a popular resource for people struggling with suicidal thoughts and ideations

Now that resource could be eliminated as part of a draft federal budget proposal.

In 2020, Trump signed 988 into law as the official hotline number. Now he is potentially changing course, potentially defunding the part of the hotline that specifically helps LGBTQ youth.

Since its July 2022 start, 988 has answered 14.5 million calls and texts. More than 1.2 million of those have been transferred to LGBTQ youth specialized services.

“A safe place for people let them know they are worthy of having their life and access resources available,” Jenson said.

These potential cuts are part of the widespread federal budget savings promised by the Trump Administration.

We asked Washington GOP leaders their thoughts on this, WAGOP Chairman and State Rep. Jim Walsh responded saying:

“The 988 mental health crisis phone call system isn’t an “LGBTQ youth suicide hotline.” And it hasn’t been cut. Some left-wing activist groups are so invested in victimhood narratives that they have to invent false persecution where none actually exists.”

Meanwhile, there’s a real crisis of local importance actually happening here in Washington. HB 2049 has passed the legislature and is on the governor’s desk, awaiting his signature. It raises property taxes in this state AND punishes smaller, poorer school districts. It will result in another “McCleary” lawsuit and worsening performance in Washington’s public schools.

That’s a real crisis. Not a made-up one.”

Jenson says this is a tough potential loss.

“It puts a burden on hospitals, emergency rooms, therapists, teachers, clergy, the community at large,” Jenson said.

Trump’s current draft budget would cut the program in October. Jenson says other resources are available.

“There’s the LGBT help center, P-Flag with local chapters, and more related to Seattle, Be Glad, Lambert House, a lot of resources when it comes to accessibility,” Jenson said.

If the spending cut is approved, the 988 hotline as a whole would still be up and running, it’s specifically the LGBTQ services that would be shut down.

