Stolen totem poles returned to Quileute Tribe

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office says its detectives found and returned two totem poles that were stolen from the Quileute Tribe.

The theft happened in October.

The department says someone took the 15-year-old poles, worth $20,000, from the tribe’s 101 Building in Forks.

Detectives have been searching for them ever since.

After months of investigating, the department followed a lead that took them to a home in Kitsap County, While there, detectives say they recovered the totem poles and returned them to the people of La Push.

No word whether anyone has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.









