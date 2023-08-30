Stolen car with teens inside crashes, catches fire in SoDo area

SEATTLE — Four teens were arrested and a fifth one got away after a crash involving a stolen car ended with it catching fire.

At around 6 a.m., the teens in a stolen Kia approached a man at a bus stop in West Seattle, took his backpack, and drove off, according to Seattle Police.

When the Kia got to South Spokane Street and First Avenue South in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood, it crashed with another car under the Spokane Street Viaduct.

Police said the Kia was smoking before the crash but then caught fire when it collided with the other car. The charred Kia is a total loss.

A Seattle Police Department sergeant at the scene told us all the suspects are under 18. Four of the five were arrested.

The victim in the other car has non-life-threatening injuries. One of the suspects was treated at the scene by officers.

Both directions of Spokane Street were closed after the crash but reopened after the cars were towed away.

