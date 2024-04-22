Stolen car and gun recovered after chase in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announced an incident late Saturday night involving a reckless driver in an unreported stolen Hyundai in Marysville.

An officer first observed the Hyundai driving recklessly around 2:45 a.m. and attempted to stop the car before the driver fled and ultimately crashed on State Ave.

The driver ran from the accident followed by deputies and a K9 tracker, while the passenger remained on the scene.

While unable to locate the driver, the K9 did find an untraceable gun that the driver had dropped while fleeing.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Marysville Police for their assistance with the incident and are following several leads to identify the driver.

