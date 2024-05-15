2024 summer concert lineup at Marymoor Park announced

REDMOND, Wash. — If you’re longing for some fun in the sun, the concert series that’s been a summer tradition for 21 years is back.
The lineup for this year’s summer concerts at Marymoor Park in Redmond is out.
It includes such acts as Slash, Melissa Etheridge, Primus, and Ziggy Marley. More shows may be added.
The genres range from rock to reggae to pop and folk, so there’s something for music lovers of all kinds.
The seating — general admission and/or reserved — and ticket prices — vary by show.
If you don’t want to worry about parking, ticket buyers have the option to buy pre-paid parking passes online ahead of the show. Those who already have a seasonal pass to King County Parks can park for free.
Here is the concert lineup and schedule so far:
- June 19: Brit Floyd
- July 8: SLASH – S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival with Warren Haynes, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales
- July 11: Ziggy Marley with Lettuce
- July 12: An Evening with the Avett Brothers
- July 13: Blues Traveler with JJ Grey & Mofro
- July 14: Air Supply
- July 17: Melissa Etheridge with Jewel
- July 18: Primus with Coheed and Cambria, Guerilla Toss
- July 19: The Legendary Wailers with Third World, The Skatalites
- July 20: Something Corporate – Out of Office Tour 2024
- Aug. 2: Lee Brice with Madeline Merlo
- Aug. 14: Howard Jones with ABC, Haircut 100
- Aug. 15: Squeeze and Boy George
- Aug. 31: 311: Unity Tour with special guests AWOLNATION & Neon Trees
- Sept. 7: SWITCHFOOT with Matt Nathanson, Blue October
To buy tickets and find more information, visit: https://www.marymoorlive.com/
