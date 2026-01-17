Stolen car found blocking I-5 lane in Federal Way; two taken into custody

A stolen vehicle was found stopped on northbound Interstate 5 in Federal Way on Saturday, briefly blocking a lane while troopers took two people into custody, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers said they responded to a vehicle stopped in lane 1 near South 288th Street.

When officers contacted the people inside, they determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The driver told troopers the vehicle had run out of gas.

A tow truck was called to remove the car from the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

The patrol said two people were taken into custody.

