Stolen car crashes into Tacoma power pole going over 110 miles per hour

TACOMA, Wash. — One person is dead and a second is hurt after a car crashed into a power pole, going approximately 110 miles per hour in Tacoma.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say it all started when they tried to stop a stolen car on State Route 509 and Port of Tacoma Road.

The driver refused to pull over and lost control near 21st Street and Pacific Avenue, killing one of the passengers and landing another in the hospital.

The driver was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Charges for the suspect include vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, and driving under the influence.

Tacoma police are handling the investigation into the crash.

