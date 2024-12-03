Stolen car chase in Kent leads to arrests of Tacoma man and woman with warrants

Kent police arrested two Tacoma residents after a stolen car pursuit during the holiday weekend ended with a PIT maneuver and a foot chase, according to the Kent Police Department.

Officer Campbell spotted the stolen Hyundai Sonata, taken in Tukwila on October 28, while patrolling Kent Des Moines Road.

With assistance from Officer Steiner, Campbell confirmed the vehicle was stolen and attempted to stop it as it headed westbound on Reith Road. The driver, however, chose to drive away, prompting a short pursuit.

Officers requested spike strips but safely executed a PIT maneuver instead. The maneuver spun the vehicle around, and officers quickly boxed it in to prevent escape.

The two suspects, a 40-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Tacoma, then ran away in different directions.

Officer Campbell apprehended the female suspect as she tried to run uphill, while Officer Steiner pursued the male suspect, who fled toward nearby residences.

A homeowner confronted the male suspect on his property, yelling at him.

Backing officers, including Officer Quidachay and Officer C. Clark, captured the man without incident. Despite minor injuries sustained while running, medical personnel deemed him fit for booking.

He later pretended to have ingested drugs in an apparent attempt to avoid jail, but hospital staff determined he was fine.

Inside the stolen vehicle, Officer Stanfill discovered prescription medication, a passport, and mail belonging to other individuals. These items were returned to their rightful owners after being documented as evidence.

The male suspect was booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding police, obstructing, driving with a suspended license, and multiple warrants, including one in King County for possession of a stolen vehicle. The female suspect, who had a no-bail felony escape warrant out of Lakewood for second-degree assault, was transported to SCORE jail.

