Stolen box truck pursuit leads to overturn crash in Pierce County

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PSCO) says two suspects led deputies on a chase in a stolen box truck on Sunday night.

PCSO says deputies tried to pull the truck over near 120th St East in the Bonney Lake area.

The 42-year-old man behind the wheel and a 38-year-old man in the passenger seat then sped off.

In a dashcam video posted to Facebook, deputies conducted a PIT maneuver, and the box truck was sent off the road and turned onto its side.

The two suspects became trapped inside the cab and smoke started coming from the truck.

Deputies made a small hole that allowed the suspects to crawl through and they were arrested shortly after.

Both were taken to a local hospital and the driver was booked into the Pierce County Jail for possession of stolen property, eluding, and assaulting officers.

