Judge finds probable cause to hold 15-year-old in fatal Kent shooting of teen girl

A King County judge found probable cause to hold a 15-year-old Tukwila boy on suspicion of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and assault in a shooting that left a teenage girl dead earlier this month in Kent.

The ruling stems from an incident on June 3 near the Park Place Apartments in Kent, where police said a group of teenagers had gathered in the early-morning hours.

The 15-year-old allegedly “fired multiple shots at a group of teens, killing a 15-year-old girl,” court documents stated.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified by prosecutors, but investigators said she was pronounced dead at the scene after officers and medics were unable to revive her.

King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) spokesperson Casey McNerthney said the case is moving forward with several serious allegations.

“The teen was arrested last Friday and faces multiple charges, including unlawful gun possession,” McNerthney said.

Shooting followed dispute among group of teens in Kent

Police and prosecutors said the shooting appears to have followed a dispute among teens who had met up in the area. The 15-year-old suspect is accused of opening fire toward the group; detectives said the girl who was killed was part of that group and was struck by one of the rounds.

Court records indicated the judge agreed there was enough evidence at this stage to keep the teen in custody.

The judge found “probable cause to hold” the boy on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to the probable cause documents summarized in court.

The teen made an initial appearance in court after his arrest and is due back later this week as prosecutors decide how to proceed with formal charges.

One key question still unresolved is whether the case will remain in juvenile court or be moved to adult court.

“No decision has been made yet on whether he will be tried in juvenile or adult court,” KCPAO said.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including what led up to the gunfire and whether any additional suspects or witnesses may come forward.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Kent Police, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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