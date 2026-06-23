Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations issued for campground in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders have been issued for the Sun Lake campground in Grant County due to a fast-moving wildfire. There is also a road closure on SR 17 and SR 2 due to the fire.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the evacuation orders and road closure around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

“Level 3 means go. Leave now. You are in immediate danger. Even if you don’t see the danger, follow your plans and leave. Delay could cost lives. If you stay, you may not be rescued,” authorities stated.

The sheriff’s office’s latest update, around 4 p.m. Monday, said the evacuation orders and road closure remain in place.

“Please avoid the area and find alternate routes if you planned to travel through the area,” authorities stated.

Officials said an evacuation area has been set up at Soap Lake High School at 410 Ginkgo St. for RVs and campers.

Authorities asked boats and watercraft to avoid the south end of Banks Lake for firefighting aircraft working on a wildfire in the area.

The sheriff’s office said the next update will be provided at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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