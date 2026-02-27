Stolen bike leads to arrest of two wanted felons in Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Police arrested two wanted felons while tracking down a stolen bike in Kirkland this week.

According to the Kirkland Police Department, what began as an investigation into a stolen bicycle listed for sale online led Kirkland PD to recover stolen property, seize narcotics and firearms, and arrest the two individuals on felony warrants.

On Monday, a Seattle resident found his stolen bike advertised for sale on a digital marketplace. He contacted the police, and since the seller was operating from an apartment complex in Kirkland, Kirkland PD started investigating the listing.

The next day, police conducted surveillance and confirmed the suspect’s identity. Police confirmed that the suspect had an active felony warrant for narcotics distribution.

Yesterday, Kirkland officers were granted search warrants for the apartment and recovered the stolen bicycle. Officers arrested the suspect without incident.

While serving the warrant, officers allegedly saw drugs and gun-related items in plain view. After securing additional search authority, officers seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cash, one rifle, and one pistol.

Officers also arrested a second person inside the apartment on an outstanding felony warrant for motor vehicle theft.

