Stillaguamish man arrested after neighbors hear gunshots inside Arlington home

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A 20-year-old Stillaguamish man was booked into jail this morning after police say neighbors heard gunshots inside his home.

No one was hurt, but the ordeal prompted people in the area to call 911.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on East Division Street in Arlington.

Due to the potential risk to the public, Arlington officers requested backup from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, the Stillaguamish Police Department, the Marysville Police Department, and the Lake Stevens Police Department. Drone support was also deployed.

When law enforcement arrived, the man was the only person inside the home.

He voluntarily surrendered and was taken into custody about an hour later.

Drugs or alcohol are suspected to have been a contributing factor.

The man was booked at the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

The Stillaguamish Police Department is leading the investigation and is completing a search warrant for the residence. The area is safe, and there is no impact to the public at this time.

