Stewart Road Bridge closed in Sumner for flooding from White River

SUMNER, Wash. — The City of Sumner has closed the Stewart Road Bridge because of flooding from the White River.

The city closed the bridge at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

There’s no anticipated reopening.

The city will reassess mid-morning on Wednesday.

KIRO 7’s Meteorologists have called for Pinpoint Alert Days through Thursday because of an atmospheric river that’s been bringing strong winds, heavy rains and excessive flooding.

