Stevens Pass to require parking reservations on peak days next season

STEVENS PASS, Wash. — Beginning in the 2026-2027 season, Stevens Pass announced that reservations will be needed at paid and free lots on most weekends and around holidays before 10 a.m.

The resort says parking on non-peak days will be free and will not require a reservation.

The new policy is to make sure most parking will remain free for those who carpool, Stevens Pass said in a Facebook post.

While parking usually stays at capacity until around 2 p.m., skiers and snowboarders can find open spots for free after that for night operations.

For more information, visit stevenspass.com.

