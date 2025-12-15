Stevens Pass remains closed, no estimated time for reopening

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — US Highway 2 over Stevens Pass remains closed for the sixth day from milepost 50 near Skykomish to milepost 99 at Leavenworth.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the closure is due to rocks, trees, and mud over the roadway

WSDOT says there is no detour available and no estimated time for reopening.

US 2 was initially closed on Wednesday because of the historic rains that caused multiple mudslides and flooding on the highway.

Friday, WSDOT said a section of US Highway 2 washed into the Wenatchee River.

WSDOT advises travelers check their real-time traffic alerts before traveling.

©2025 Cox Media Group