Stevens Pass offers prorated refunds after December road closures

To address the loss of ski and snowboard opportunities at Stevens Pass Ski Resort due to flooding and nearby road closures, all eligible pass holders will receive prorated refunds.

The road closures impacted the beginning of the season between December 23, 2025, and December 31, 2025. As a result, Stevens Pass is making a one-time exception to address the “unique situation,” the resort announced.

“While the Epic Coverage Refund Policy does not extend to road closures or traffic challenges, we have decided to make a special exception to address the unique situation at Stevens Pass in December,” Stevens Pass stated.

Eligibility requirements for Stevens Pass refunds

All eligible pass holders were notified via email of their refunds. A pass holder is eligible for the one-time extension of Epic Coverage if they did not use the pass during the closure period between December 23 and December 31, while also meeting at least one of the following criteria:

They purchased a Stevens Pass Premium Pass or Stevens Pass Select Pass for the 2025/26 season.

They purchased any 2025/26 Epic Pass product and selected Stevens Pass as their Primary Resort for the Core Season or for one or more Priority Days between December 23, 2025, and December 31, 2025 by the December 8, 2025 Epic Coverage selection deadline.

Each refund amount will vary based on specific Epic Coverage elections and the number of days a pass holder skied with the 2025/26 Epic Pass.

A majority of eligible pass holders will receive 7% of the dollar amount paid for each pass. Stevens Pass provided an example that included a purchase of a Stevens Pass Premium Pass for $812 before taxes, which would result in roughly $57 in refunds.

When and how refunds will be paid out:

All pro-rated refunds will be automatically processed, and eligible pass holders will receive a check in the mail between May 1, 2026, and May 31, 2026, for the total dollar amount each account is entitled to.

“This timing for Epic Coverage refunds ensures we are able to take the full winter season’s operations into account before finalizing refund amounts,” the Stevens Pass resort stated.

All refund checks will be sent to the mailing address Stevens Pass has on file in the Epic account. To verify or update a mailing address, visit the My Profile tab in My Account to confirm or edit your primary address as soon as possible.

