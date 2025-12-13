Stehekin water system destroyed in Chelan County storms as crews race to deliver supplies

Stehekin communities were cut off by mudslides and flooding this week as powerful storms damaged roads, utilities and the town’s water system, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Mike Morrison said storms on the evening of Dec. 10 and throughout Dec. 11 triggered multiple mud and debris slides across Stehekin, a remote community at the head of Lake Chelan.

Flooding occurred at the same time, worsening the impacts and leaving several areas of the valley inaccessible.

Slides have blocked Stehekin Valley Road in several locations and knocked out power to large parts of the valley.

The National Park Service’s water treatment facility in Stehekin was destroyed, limiting access to clean drinking water.

Officials expect drinking water to become scarce, and the Sheriff’s Office is sending about a week’s supply of bottled water to the community.

A sheriff’s boat was sent to Stehekin on Dec. 11 to assess the damage and check on residents.

As more reports came in on Friday, officials learned that several groups of people were stranded and unable to travel up or down the valley.

While most of those groups are prepared to stay in place for an extended period, some need additional help.

To reach one of the isolated groups, the Sheriff’s Air Support Unit plans to fly supplies into the valley on Saturday.

There is currently no estimate for when the roads or power infrastructure will be restored.

