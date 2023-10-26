Staying safe: tips to protect your apartment or condo

We’re continuing our weeklong coverage on security with tips on how to protect your apartment or condo.

36% to 45% of residents in King and Pierce counties are renters, according to the U.S. Census Bureau (2021).

Sarah Lawson, a Seattle Police Department Crime Prevention Coordinator, said it’s easy for apartment residents to become lackadaisical because a complex may already have built-in security features.

This includes residents living in high-rise units, where break-ins have happened before.

“There was a case out of Alki where somebody scaled seven floors to get to an open, sliding glass window. Hopefully, Spiderman’s left town, but eventually, you never quite know,” Lawson said. “Just because you’re on the seventh floor doesn’t mean you’re entirely protected.”

Getting a dowel — or wooden rod — for your sliding glass doors and windows is highly recommended.

Also, while leaving items on a balcony can be convenient, it can attract crime.

“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” Lawson said.

Lawson also said you could be liable if someone were to use an item left out on your balcony or patio to break into another unit.

Another tip Lawson shared is one she uses every time she moves into a new apartment unit: replacing the screws on a door’s switch plate.

“One of the first things you want to do when you move in is replace those screws with at least an inch — preferably longer — so it goes into the stud,” Lawson said. “That would make it a little less easier for someone to potentially kick in your door, or potentially crowbar it off.”

Lawson’s other tips for tenants include:

Know your apartment complex: some apartments have camera systems that aren’t operational, so understand the safeguards that exist (and work).

Know your neighbors: knowing who lives on your floor and/or building can help you identify potential suspects or suspicious behavior.

Know your options: most security cameras have to be screwed on, but some can be mounted and limit damage to your unit during installation.

A universal tip for anyone living anywhere, according to Lawson: lighting is the No. 1 deterrent to crime.

Keeping an apartment well-lit with bright white LED bulbs is highly recommended.

©2023 Cox Media Group