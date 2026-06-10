Stay out of the water alert issued for two Seattle beaches

SEATTLE — King County Health Officials have issued a stay of the water alert for Matthews Beach and Mt. Baker Beach in Seattle due to poop in the water.

Recent testing showed high levels of bacteria found in excrement from humans, pets, or wildlife.

Officials advise not to swim or play in the water at both locations as the germs pose a high risk of getting sick.

Exposure to the bacteria can cause, “rashes, diarrhea (watery poop), throwing up or feeling nauseous, stomachaches, headaches, or fever.” the alert said.

For more information, visit the King County Swimming Beach Monitoring page.

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