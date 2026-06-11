Stay out of water alert issued for Bellevue beach

BELLEVUE, Wash. — King County Health Officials have issued a stay out of the water alert for Entai Beach in Bellevue due to poop in the water.

Entai Beach Park sits under the I-90 East Channel Bridge and officials warn that swimming or playing in the water could make you sick.

The high levels of bacteria could be from people, pets, or wildlife, according to the alert.

Exposure to the bacteria could cause rashes, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, headaches, and other symptoms.

For more information, visit the King County Swimming Beach Monitoring web page.

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