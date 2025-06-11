Stay out! High bacteria levels in water at Seattle’s Magnuson Beach

SEATTLE — Seattle Parks and Recreation is warning people and pets to stay out of the water at Magnuson Beach for the time being.

The health department found high levels of bacteria, which could make you sick.

If there is high bacteria in the water at a swimming beach, King County Public Health says it very likely means that some type of poop is getting into the water. It could be from people, dogs, geese, or other animals.

Germs from poop in the water can cause problems such as rashes, diarrhea, throwing up or feeling nauseous, stomachaches, headaches, or fever.

King County Public Health tests area beaches once a week, typically on Monday or Tuesday afternoons from mid-May through mid-September.

Toxic algae testing begins in early June and ends in late October.

To check the bacteria levels at other lakes in the area and see whether it’s deemed safe for swimming, click here.

