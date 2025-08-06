Stay out! High bacteria levels found at this Kirkland beach

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland is asking people and their pets to stay out of the water at Houghton Beach Park.

That’s because Public Health – Seattle & King County found elevated levels of bacteria in the water there.

They issued the alert just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews will return to the beach next week to collect new water samples.

The swimming area at Houghton Beach Park will reopen when bacteria levels return to a safe range.

The rest of the park remains open.

Health officials have posted signage at the park warning people about the elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

