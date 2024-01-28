State Route 520 ramp blocked by ‘incident’ in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — The on-ramp from northbound 148th Avenue Northeast to westbound State Route 520 is completely blocked by ‘an incident’, according to Washington State Patrol.

Officials say the right lane of westbound State Route 520 near the 148th Avenue Northeast interchange is also closed.

“Please use caution in the area,” said a spokesperson.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

