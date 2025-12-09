State Route 203 closed between Carnation and Fall City due to flooding

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says that crews have closed State Route 203 between the Fall City roundabout to just south of Carnation due to water on the road.

WSDOT says there is no estimated time when SR 203 will reopen and drivers should find alternative routes.

You can see real-time travel info on the WSDOT travel map linked here.

UPDATE: SR 203 is also fully closed in both directions from NE Tolt Hill Road near Carnation to SR 202 in Fall City.



Expect delays and avoid driving through standing water. https://t.co/uHo4iHczHf pic.twitter.com/NrEsr16fGp — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 9, 2025

