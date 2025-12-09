Local

State Route 203 closed between Carnation and Fall City due to flooding

By KIRO 7 News Staff
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says that crews have closed State Route 203 between the Fall City roundabout to just south of Carnation due to water on the road.

WSDOT says there is no estimated time when SR 203 will reopen and drivers should find alternative routes.

You can see real-time travel info on the WSDOT travel map linked here.

