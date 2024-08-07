State offers wildfire tax relief to those in affected areas

The Washington State Department of Revenue is giving businesses impacted by wildfires a tax filing extension and a reduction in property tax for homeowners.

On Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Revenue announced that it will be granting a filing waiver to businesses that have been affected by wildfires this year.

Businesses can apply for the extension before the filing deadline or can request a penalty waiver for a business that did not file the extension before the deadline.

Homeowners whose properties were damaged or destroyed by the fires can request to have their 2024 property taxes reduced from the County Accessors.

The values will take into account the lost value as a result of the fires.

“We want to make sure our fellow Washingtonians know our team is ready to help them as they navigate this or other disasters,” Revenue Director Drew Shirk said.

In addition to these resources, businesses in the impacted areas can also request:

An application for credit for damaged timber for forest taxes.

Reschedule of a planned audit.

A waiver of penalties for qualified businesses unable to renew their business license timely.

An extension of its expiring reseller’s permit.

Additional information can be found on the Department of Revenue website or by calling (360) 705-6705.

