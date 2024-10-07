State health department introduces new app for cancer survivors

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health announced a new free app designed to support cancer survivors.

‘Vital’ was developed, in partnership with 2Morrow Health, Inc., to provide resources, education and support services for Washington residents.

Some of the lessons include:

“Coping with Side Effects”

“Asking for Emotional Support”

“Staying Healthy”

“Communicating with Your Care Team”

“Dealing with Fatigue”

“While cancer doesn’t discriminate in who it can impact, we recognize that everyone’s individual cancer journey is unique and presents its own set of challenges,” said Michele Roberts, Assistant Secretary for Prevention and Community Health, DOH. “Our hope is that the Vital app can meet everyone where they are on their cancer journey and provide support that’s both personalized in its approach and universal in its compassion.”

The app will focus on cancer-related topics but will also give users access to 2Morrow Health’s library of topics that include stress management, chronic pain and grief.

Feedback from cancer survivors and caregivers was instrumental in how the app was put together.

Vital is now available for download on iPhone and Android devices.

