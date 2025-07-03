State Fire Mobilization authorized for Apple Acres wildfire

State Fire Mobilization has been authorized for the Apple Acres Fire burning near Chelan.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, state firefighting resources were authorized at 7:30 p.m. on July 2. The Apple Acres Fire, which is burning near the city of Chelan and Alta Lake in Okanogan County, started just hours earlier at around 3:30 p.m.

The fire is estimated at 2,000 acres and growing, burning in grass and sagebrush and threatening homes and infrastructure. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 Fire Evacuation for the east side of Highway 97 to the Wells Dam entrance.

Skagit County Fire District 14 sent Firefighter EMT Oliver Machen, Lieutenant Austin Miller, and Firefighter EMT Carter Hasselgrave to join the response.

“This is Brush 1414’s maiden voyage! Stay safe!” wrote Skagit Fire 14.

For more information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, visit: wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/

