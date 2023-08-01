State auditor Pat McCarthy announces re-election bid

SEATTLE — Washington State Auditor Pat McCarthy is asking voters for another term next year.

McCarthy was first elected to the state auditor’s office in 2016 and has been serving ever since.

“It is an honor to lead the Office of the Washington State Auditor,” McCarthy said in a press release. “We independently audit every local government and state agency to give the public assurance that their investment of tax dollars is transparent and accountable.

McCarthy’s campaign team says that they will be organizing events, and engaging with voters in the coming months.

