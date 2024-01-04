State announces January dates for razor clam digging on Washington coast

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced dates and times for razor clam along the coast.

“Not all coastal beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out,” said a spokesperson. “Optimal digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide.”

Recent Washington State Department of Health tests showed razor clams are safe to eat at several beaches.

The new dig times and locations are:

Jan. 9, Tuesday, 5:02 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Copalis

Jan. 10, Wednesday, 5:46 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Jan. 11, Thursday, 6:28 p.m.; -1.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Jan. 12, Friday, 7:11 p.m.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Jan. 13, Saturday, 7:53 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Jan. 14, Sunday, 8:36 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Jan. 15, Monday, 9:19 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Mocrocks

The DOH says that samples for marine toxins, and domoic acid levels must fall under a safe level before a beach can open for recreational digging.

WDFW is accepting public comments regarding the alternative digging schedule. To make your voice heard, email your feedback to razorclams@dfw.wa.gov.

Officials do want to remind you that the daily limit is 15 clams per person and each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

All diggers who are 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license that can be purchased from WDFW’s licensing website.

