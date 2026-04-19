Fire crews rescue 2 people and a dog from 3rd-floor apartment fire in Mountlake Terrace

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Firefighters rescued a man, a woman and a dog from a 3rd-floor window of an apartment that caught fire in Mountlake Terrace Sunday morning.

The flames broke out just after midnight, at the Taluswood Apartments, on 236th St. S.W., about a block east of 44th Ave. W.

Crews from South Snohomish County Fire arrived shortly after the flames swept through several floors of the apartment complex.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire shooting from the three-story building.

Firefighters used a ladder to reach the victims trapped by flames from a window on the top floor.

Medics transported the man and woman rescued to Swedish Edmonds Hospital.

Authorities say both victims were in their 20s.

Officials reported both were in stable condition and doctors released them from the hospital soon after they arrived.

The dog did not suffer significant injuries and was not given medical treatment.

Investigators say at least 12 units of the apartment building were damaged by fire or smoke.

Crews conducted a search to make sure everyone in those units made it out safely.

After getting the fire under control, firefighters worked to put out a few hot spots.

Most of the fire was extinguished by around 2:00 a.m.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury during the response and was treated at the scene.

Medics also evaluated two other apartment residents for possible injuries.

They determined the residents did not require further medical care.

Investigators say people living in 13 units of the apartment will have to make other living arrangements, since the fire left their homes uninhabitable.

That includes at least 24 adults, one child and 15 pets.

All of those who were burned out of their homes are being assisted by Support 7 and American Red Cross Northwest Region volunteers.

Support 7 is an organization comprised of first responder chaplains and trained volunteers who provide critical support services to community members during times of crisis.

The group serves three fire departments and eight law enforcement agencies in the Snohomish Country region.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine what sparked the fire.

Two other fire departments assisted South County Fire with their response; the Shoreline and Bothell Fire Departments were also at the scene helping put out the fire.

Officials from South County Fire, in a post on X, advised residents that newer construction causes fires to spread more quickly than older homes:

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