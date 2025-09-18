Starbucks says customers may use any name, including Charlie Kirk

Starbucks said Wednesday it allows customers to use any name they choose on their drink orders, including “Charlie Kirk,” following questions on social media about the company’s policy.

The coffee chain issued a statement to address what it described as misinformation online.

The company first issued an update late Wednesday, specifically stating that “there are no restrictions on customers using Charlie Kirk’s name on their order.”

Starbucks said using names, rather than numbers, has long been part of its coffeehouse experience.

While most people use their own name, the company said it respects customer preferences when another name is chosen.

Starbucks acknowledged there have been times when people attempted to misuse the system by offering political slogans, sexually explicit terms or offensive words in place of a name, sometimes with the intent of having baristas read them out loud.

In those cases, Starbucks said its employees are encouraged to politely ask for a different name.

The company said its policy is now being clarified: names on their own can be used, but political slogans or other negative messages are not allowed.

Starbucks said handwritten notes on cups are meant to be a personal connection between baristas and customers, and employees are prohibited from adding political or offensive messages.

The company also addressed recent viral posts that showed negative comments written on cups.

Starbucks said it reviewed timestamped store video footage and determined the remarks were not made by its employees but instead were added after the drinks were handed off.

Starbucks emphasized that its baristas serve millions of customers every day and that most interactions are handled correctly.

In the rare event of a misunderstanding, the company said it works to learn what happened and address concerns.

“We are committed to creating a welcoming space where every customer can enjoy a great cup of coffee served by a friendly barista,” the company said in its statement.

©2025 Cox Media Group