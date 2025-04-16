Starbucks’ new summer drink may surprise you

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Starbucks’ 2025 summer menu includes a new drink customers might not expect.

According to Tasting Table, Starbucks will launch a new iced horchata oatmilk shaken espresso sometime next month. The drink is set to combine the flavors of Mexico, prominently cinnamon and milk, with the company’s staple coffee.

The coffee giant is also bringing back its summer-berry refreshers, which were launched last summer.

“The three drinks feature a blend of berry flavors—including notes of blueberry, blackberry, and raspberry—all poured over a serving of its limited-time raspberry-flavored popping pearls,” Tasting Table wrote.

Also debuting this summer is a new strawberries and cream cake pop, the media outlet reported.

According to Food and Wine, this drop marks the first since Starbucks’ spring line, which includes a lavender oat milk latte and lavender oat milk matcha. The media outlet also cited food blogger Markie Devo, who believes the new summer menu will drop on May 20.

Starbucks enforcing dress code, along with launching summer menu

Starbucks announced earlier this week that the company is tightening its dress code to better show off its green aprons.

In-store workers will be required to wear solid black short or long-sleeved crewneck, collared, or button-up shirts and any shade of khaki, black, or blue denim bottoms.

“Since 1987, the green apron has been the symbol for Starbucks Coffee Company, representing the hundreds of thousands of retail partners in North America who connect with customers every day,” the company wrote in a news release. “That’s why, starting May 12, we’re evolving our dress code in all stores to focus on simplified color options that allow our iconic green apron to shine.”

©2025 Cox Media Group