Starbucks baristas at one Bellevue store vote to unionize

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Starbucks store in Bellevue just became the 31st location in Washington to unionize.

According to a release from Starbucks Workers United, workers at the Lodge (Lincoln Square South) location voted to join the union.

“Yesterday’s win comes amid one of the busiest times of the year for Starbucks baristas, as the company rolls out its popular holiday drink menu and begins its annual Red Cup promotion, which brings in a flood of customers and an influx of orders to stores,” the release states.

The union says the group is working to win workplace protections on issues such as ‘respect, living wages, racial and gender equity, and fair scheduling.’

Starbucks Workers United represents over 11,000 baristas across 500 stores in 45 states and the District of Columbia.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Starbucks for a statement regarding Monday’s vote and is waiting to hear back.

