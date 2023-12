SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Troopers in Snohomish County on Tuesday said they responded to more than a dozen crashes so far since midnight.

“There are still multiple areas with standing water (I-5, I-405 and SR 530), Trooper Kelsey Harding said in a post on X.

With an atmospheric river hanging over Western Washington, drivers should expect more standing water and possible flooding on roads.

Harding advised drivers to slow down.

