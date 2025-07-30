Staircase Campground evacuated for Bear Gulch Fire

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says it’s upgraded evacuation levels for the Bear Gulch Fire burning near Lake Cushman.
There are now level three evacuations – which means go now – for the Staircase Campground and areas across the causeway on the north side of the lake.
The sheriff’s office says the area south of Dry Creek is now under a level one – which means be ready, and prepare for a possible evacuation if notified.
Here is a map of the current evacuation areas:
Since Tuesday, crews have lost some of their handle on the fire. Containment decreased from 10% to 8% as of Wednesday morning.
The fire has now burned 1,275 acres.
The fire started around 9 p.m. on July 6.
Investigators say it was started by humans but haven’t determined an exact cause.
The fire is burning on a steep, rocky slope, making it difficult to contain.
©2025 Cox Media Group