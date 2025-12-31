Stage 1 burn ban takes effect in Whatcom County’s Columbia Valley area

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A burn ban is in effect in Whatcom County, specifically for the Columbia Valley urban growth area.

The burn ban includes the Peaceful Valley and Paradise Lakes developments in the county.

“We are forecasting that cold, calm air will prevent harmful wood smoke from clearing out,” the Northwest Clean Air Agency stated.

The agency said burning wood for home heating, especially when done incorrectly, can produce smoke pollution.

“Smoke pollution can trigger asthma attacks, cause difficulty breathing, and make lung and heart problems worse,” the Northwest Clean Air Agency wrote. “Elevated levels of smoke can be especially harmful to children, people with heart and lung problems, and adults age 65 and older. Air quality may improve throughout the day. But smoke levels will build as temperatures drop and more people light fires to heat homes.”

If you must burn wood for heat, the Northwest Clean Air Agency recommends burning small, hot fires.

What is a Stage 1 burn ban?

During a Stage 1 burn ban, burning is not allowed in fireplaces or uncertified woodstoves, unless absolutely necessary. Outdoor burning in any capacity is prohibited, even in areas where outdoor burning is not permanently banned.

“No visible smoke is allowed from any woodstove or fireplace, certified or not, beyond a 20-minute startup period,” the Northwest Clean Air Agency added.

