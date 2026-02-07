SR-542 reopens as crews complete repairs caused by flooding

MOUNT BAKER, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says that contractor crews have finished repairs on State Route 542 near O’Keefe Creek.

SR-542 was damaged during flooding in repair.

It was damaged between east of Glacier at O’Keefe Creek.

The state route serves as a major area of transportation for communities near Mount Baker.

WSDOT says that although they have completed repairs to the highway, they still need to repair the O’Keefe Creek streambed.

Until the steambead repairs are completed, eastbound and westbound traffic will alternate on the highway.

