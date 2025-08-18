SR 410 closed after semi-truck hit White River Bridge

Both directions of State Route 410 are closed at the White River Bridge between Buckley and Enumclaw.

Washington State Patrol says a semi-truck hit the bridge.

No word on what caused the crash.

No one was hurt.

There is currently no estimated time for when the bridge will reopen.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and will need to find another way around for the time being.

