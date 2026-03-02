Local

SR 3 in Mason County reopens after deadly crash involving bicyclist

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

State Route 3 (SR 3) has reopened about ten miles northeast of Shelton, after it was fully blocked due to a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

The highway was blocked between Anthony Road and Pickering Road, the Washington State Patrol reported Friday via X around 4 p.m.

The detour around the closure was from Mason Lake to Mason Benson.

WSP noted Washington State Department of Transportation crews were conducting traffic control.

“Our hearts go out to all of those affected by this tragic incident,” WSP stated.

Law enforcement is investigating whether the driver was impaired.

