SR 3 in Mason County reopens after deadly crash involving bicyclist

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

State Route 3 (SR 3) has reopened about ten miles northeast of Shelton, after it was fully blocked due to a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

The highway was blocked between Anthony Road and Pickering Road, the Washington State Patrol reported Friday via X around 4 p.m.

🚨#MasonCounty: SR 3 between Anthony & Pickering Rd is fully blocked for a fatal collision. We have DOT enroute for traffic control.



Our hearts go out to all of those affected by this tragic incident. pic.twitter.com/CZtfXphmDl — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) February 28, 2026

The detour around the closure was from Mason Lake to Mason Benson.

WSP noted Washington State Department of Transportation crews were conducting traffic control.

“Our hearts go out to all of those affected by this tragic incident,” WSP stated.

Law enforcement is investigating whether the driver was impaired.

©2026 Cox Media Group