SR 203 closed between Carnation, Fall City for flooding

All lanes of State Route 203 have closed between the Fall City roundabout to just south of Carnation at Northeast Tolt Hill Road (mileposts 0-5) due to water over the roadway.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, there is no estimated time to reopen SR 203.

People are asked to find other ways around for the time being.

The flooding is coming from the Snoqualmie River.

The recent atmospheric river that hit Washington has brought strong winds and heavy rains which are causing our waterways to overflow.

KIRO 7’s Meteorologists have called for Pinpoint Alert Days through Thursday as a result. To track the latest on the forecast, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group