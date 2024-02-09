Local

SR 20 fully blocked at MP 64 for fatal motorhome crash

By KIRO 7 News Staff
State Route 20 is fully blocked just east of milepost 64, according to Washington State Patrol trooper Kelsey Harding.

The blockage was caused by a “motorhome/utility pole fatality collision.”

“This will be an extended closure with no ETA for the roadway to reopen,” said a spokesperson. “Please use alternate routes while this tragic collision is investigated.”

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

