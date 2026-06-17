King County Sheriff’s office asks public’s help finding assault suspect

In a post on X Wednesday morning, King County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help finding an assault suspect.

According to the office, the man they are looking for assaulted the victim on June 10 at an anti-ICE demonstration at SW 148th St. & Ambaum Blvd in Burien.

There the office believes, he punched the victim in the face “several times”.

The office described the suspect as a white man with brown hair, and facial hair. According to photos posted by the office, he was wearing a purple t-shirt and khaki shorts at the time of the incident.

The office is asking anyone with any information to call 206-296-3311.

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