SR 10 closed near Thorp after rockfall, weekend snow slows reopening

SR 10 remains closed near Thorp after rockfall and heavy weekend snow covered the highway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The closure has been in place since Friday and affects both directions of travel along a roughly two-mile stretch of the highway.

The impacted area runs from milepost 97 to milepost 99, where rocks slid onto the roadway and blocked traffic.

Conditions worsened over the weekend when about a foot of snow fell in the area, adding to the debris already on the road and extending the duration of the closure.

Transportation officials said the snowfall made it unsafe to reopen the route before a full evaluation could be completed.

Geotechnical crews are scheduled to be on site Monday to examine the slope and surrounding terrain.

Their assessment will focus on whether additional rocks could come down and what work is needed to safely clear the roadway.

WSDOT has not provided an estimate for when SR 10 will reopen.

©2025 Cox Media Group