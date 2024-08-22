Squirrel causes power outage in Auburn, closing learning center and turning traffic signals dark

AUBURN, Wash. — A power outage affecting over 5,000 customers in Auburn has prompted an early learning center to close and caused traffic signals to go dark throughout the area.

Valley Christian School in Auburn shared on social media that they would be closed today due to the power outage.

According to the City of Auburn, Puget Sound Energy is working to get power back on as soon as possible.

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) listed the outage starting around 8:30 a.m., and as of around 9:30 a.m., they are assessing the damage. The cause of the outage is currently listed as “Bird Or Animal”.

KIRO 7 spoke with Puget Sound Energy, who says a squirrel got into the equipment.

The next step for PSE will be rerouting the power of all those affected to non-damaged equipment, which they say shouldn’t take more than 20 minutes. Once the power is rerouted, PSE will be able to go in and repair the damaged equipment and eventually restore power to the original damaged transformer.

Auburn signals are currently dark at Highway 18 at Auburn Way South, Main Street & Division Street, 2nd & A Street, and Main Street & A Street Southwest. Auburn also has many signals on battery backup.

The city reminded drivers to treat these dark intersections as a 4-way stop to prevent any accidents from happening.

