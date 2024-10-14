Squilchuck Road fire prompts level three evacuations for some Chelan County residents

WENATCHEE HEIGHTS, Wash. — On Sunday, the Chelan County Emergency Management office issued level three evacuations for residents at the west end of Connery Road to North Jim Smith Road in Wenatchee Heights.

Squilchuck Road fire: A Level 3 (Get out now!) is in effect for the west end of Connery Road, north end Jim Smith Road. Posted by Chelan County Emergency Management on Sunday, October 13, 2024

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is advising those in the impacted area to “Leave now.”

The sheriff’s office is warning of an immediate threat to life to residents in this area.

Residents can get updates on the fire and evacuation levels here and on the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page.

This story is developing and will be updated.













